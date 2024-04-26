Kejriwal kingpin & key plotter of excise scam, his conduct did him in: ED to Supreme Court

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, April 25

Describing Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as “the kingpin and key conspirator of the Delhi excise scam”, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has told the Supreme Court that his conduct in avoiding interrogation despite nine summonses led the investigating officer “to form the satisfaction” that he’s guilty of money laundering.

Accusing the AAP of being the “major beneficiary” of the proceeds of crime generated in the Delhi excise policy scam, the ED said the party had committed the offence of money laundering through its national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

“Kejriwal is the kingpin and key conspirator of the Delhi excise scam in collusion with ministers of the Delhi Government, AAP leaders and other persons,” the probe agency said in its affidavit. “Kejriwal was involved in the conspiracy of formulation of the excise policy, 2021-22, to favour certain persons and also involved in the demanding kickbacks from liquor businessmen in exchange for favours granted in the said policy,” it said. Filed in response to his petition challenging the Delhi High court’s verdict upholding his arrest, the ED affidavit sought dismissal of Kejriwal’s petition for being “devoid of merit”. A Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna — which had on April 15 issued notice to the ED on Kejriwal’s petition challenging the Delhi High Court’s verdict upholding his arrest in the case — will take up the ED’s affidavit on April 29. “The accused, by his conduct, has himself contributed and aided the investigating officer regarding the existence of the necessity to arrest, apart from the material in possession of the IO, to form the satisfaction that the petitioner is guilty of the offence of money laundering,” the ED said.

“Even on the date of the search during his interrogation while recording his statement under Section 17 of the PMLA, he was avoiding answering questions by being evasive and totally non-cooperative even with respect to simple non-incriminating questions,” the probe agency said. The ED said AAP was the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the Delhi liquor scam.

‘Mustn’t give differential treatment’

On Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest, the ED told the Supreme Court that treating a politician differently from an ordinary criminal in the matter of arrest would violate the principle of equality enshrined under Article 14 of the Constitution.

Board suggests insulin dose for 5 days

A five-member medical board set up on the direction of a city court has suggested administration of low-dose insulin to Kejriwal twice a day for the next five days in Tihar Jail, official sources said.

