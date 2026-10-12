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Home / Delhi / Kejriwal, other AAP leaders booked for 'ruckus' at Bangla Sahib Gurdwara       

Kejriwal, other AAP leaders booked for 'ruckus' at Bangla Sahib Gurdwara       

The DSGMC had filed a complaint with the Commissioner of Police against AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, party MLAs, workers and others for allegedly violating Gurdwara Bangla Sahib’s sanctity by staging a political protest on the premises

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:05 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders. ANI file
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The Delhi Police have registered an FIR following a complaint by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) against AAP leaders and MLAs, including Arvind Kejriwal, alleging disruption at the Gurdwara Bangla Sahib premises and subsequent circulation of misleading videos and social media posts.

The police said the video footage submitted with the complaint was being examined.

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The DSGMC had filed a complaint with the Commissioner of Police against AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, party MLAs, workers and others for allegedly violating Gurdwara Bangla Sahib’s sanctity by staging a political protest on the premises.

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In its complaint, the DSGMC alleged that AAP workers and supporters entered the premises in a coordinated manner, raised political slogans and created a disturbance. It urged the police to identify those involved, preserve relevant evidence and investigate who had organised and directed the protest.

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