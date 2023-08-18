Kejriwal questions PM’s silence on Manipur

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 17

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s alleged silence on the ethnic violence in Manipur, saying that “the PM is like a father figure, yet he has turned his back on the daughters of Manipur”.

Kejriwal was speaking in the Delhi Assembly on Thursday during the second day of the special session.

Asserting that the least he (PM) could have done is “issue an appeal for peace”, Kejriwal said the Prime Minister remained silent whenever a crisis hits the nation.

“Given his age, the Prime Minister is like a father figure. If a father turns his face, where would a daughter go? The Prime Minister visited the North-East 50 times (in good times) in the past nine years. The reason behind his silence is being questioned by the entire nation,” said the Delhi Chief Minister.

Kejriwal further said, “The homes of 4,000 people have been burnt, but the Prime Minister remained silent. At least 60,000 people have been left homeless, but the PM remained quiet. More than 150 people have been killed and 350 places of worship set ablaze, but the PM did not utter a word on Manipur.”

The AAP convener alleged: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained mum when a Union Minister’s son mowed down farmers with his jeep in Lakhimpur Khiri. A Dalit girl in Harthas was gang-raped…the PM did not speak up. He remained silent on Haryana violence,” adding “Is the Prime Minister weak, arrogant and corrupt?”

On the loan waiver of Rs 13 lakh crore of a few billionaires in nine years, Kejriwal asked the PM to clarify. “They have fled…Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya, Mehul Choksi. The Central Government has issued several notices against Manish Sisodia but they didn’t care in Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya and Mehul Choksi’s case. India wants to know from the PM what kind of relations or deals you have with these bankrupts!”

Meanwhile, a BJP MLA’s comment that “Manipur does not matter to anyone” sparked chaos in the Delhi Assembly today. Four BJP MLAs had to be marshalled out. BJP MLAs had interrupted AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak for starting a short duration discussion on Manipur. The saffron party MLAs argued that issues related to Delhi should be discussed in the House. Abhay Verma, Jitender Mahajan, Ajay Mahawar and OP Sharma were marshalled out. Thereafter, several Delhi BJP workers staged a protest outside Kejriwal’s office.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Manipur #Narendra Modi