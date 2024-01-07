Kejriwal sets agenda for 2024-25 Budget

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, January 6

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal convened the first meeting with ministers for the upcoming Budget for the financial year 2024-25 on Saturday, focusing on crucial sectors such as education, health, electricity, water, roads, and infrastructure.

Kejriwal engaged with ministers to outline the priorities of Delhi residents. The Budget, anticipated to be unveiled by mid or end of February, is expected to shine a spotlight on significant issues affecting the citizens. The CM directed ministers to expedite budget preparations, emphasizing the importance of determining clear priorities.

In the following week, a comprehensive meeting with all ministers and officers, chaired by the Chief Minister, will finalize these priorities. Stakeholders across Delhi will be invited to provide suggestions.

Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi, Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and other key ministers attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister highlighted the global acclaim received by Delhi's education and health models, urging ministers Atishi and Bhardwaj to plan new initiatives that can be showcased as benchmarks for other states.

Finance Minister Atishi is poised to present Delhi's budget for the first time, marking the 10th budget under the Kejriwal government.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal