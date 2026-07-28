Kejriwal shielding Punjab Govt on paper leaks: Delhi BJP

Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra on Monday accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal of attempting to shield the Punjab Government by denying the allegations of examination paper leaks in the state.

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Malhotra said allegations surrounding the pharmacist recruitment examination had been discussed for the past two weeks and claimed students across Punjab had been demanding the resignation of Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains.

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He alleged that while the AAP had backed protests in Delhi over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, it had remained silent on demands for accountability in Punjab.

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Malhotra questioned the timing of Kejriwal’s denial, saying, “If no pharmacist exam paper or any other examination paper was leaked in Punjab, why did it take them 15 to 18 days to deny the allegations? Clearly, this is an afterthought by Arvind Kejriwal to save his government.”