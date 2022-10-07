Kejriwal takes ‘love letter’ jibe at L-G

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 6

With Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommending a probe into the ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s free electricity scheme flagging Rs 16 crore dues to power companies, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged the L-G to “chill”.

Political slugfest Even my wife does not scold me as much as the L-G does daily. My wife has not written as many love letters to me as the L-G has in six months. Arvind Kejriwal, cm

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, “Even my wife does not scold me as much as the L-G does daily. My wife has not written as many love letters to me as the L-G has in six months. L-G saheb, please chill a little and ask your super boss also to chill.”

Kejriwal’s tweets came after the BJP and AAP clashed again over alleged scams in the capital.

While BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam alleged the CM was “directly getting commissions from power companies”, AAP’s Durgesh Pathak, at a press conference, accused Saxena of political bias and asked why he was not paying heed to the allegations regarding a whopping Rs 6,000-crore toll tax scam in the Delhi Municipal Corporation even after Deputy CM Manish Sisodia wrote to him “with evidence”.