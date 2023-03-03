Kejriwal to announce AAP’s ‘guarantees’ to people in poll-bound Karnataka on March 4

Bengaluru, March 3
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, will address a public gathering in the district headquarters town of Davangere on Saturday, in a move to step up Aam Aadmi Party’s preparations for Assembly elections in Karnataka, due by May.
According to AAP, the two leaders will also administer an oath to the party’s state office-bearers, block and circle committee members from all 224 constituencies to work to bring honesty and integrity to Karnataka politics.
Karnataka AAP state convener Prithvi Reddy said major “plans and guarantees” to the people of the state would be announced.
“This programme will be the first of various events in which Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and various AAP leaders are expected to participate in the campaign leading up to Karnataka elections,” he added.
