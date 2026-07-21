Kejriwal writes to Delhi Police; seeks public disclosure of FIRs, detainees after CJP protest

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday wrote to New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma, seeking immediate public disclosure of all FIRs registered and people detained following the protest at Jantar Mantar a day earlier.

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In his letter, Kejriwal said he had been given to understand that “a number of FIRs have been registered against the people who were protesting at Jantar Mantar yesterday demanding accountability from Prime Minister Modi about failures in the education system”.

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He further stated that he had also been informed that “a number of people have been held in custody after yesterday’s protest without any registration of FIRs”.

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Kejriwal urged the police to place both lists — of FIRs registered and individuals held in custody — in the public domain immediately.

“I request that the above two lists be put in public domain immediately so that appropriate legal help can be provided to those people,” Kejriwal wrote.