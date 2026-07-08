The former official residence of Delhi ex-Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, dubbed Sheesh Mahal by the BJP during a prolonged political row over its renovation, may soon be repurposed as a state government guest house.

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According to official sources, the Delhi Government is considering a proposal to convert bungalow number 6 on Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines into a guest house for visiting ministers and government officials. The proposal is currently awaiting final approval from higher authorities.

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If approved, the bungalow will be equipped with facilities such as a parking area, a waiting hall and other amenities required for a state-run guest house. Officials said it would function like other government guest houses, with accommodation provided to ministers and officials on payment of the prescribed charges.

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The bungalow has remained vacant since Kejriwal vacated the premises after leaving office. Despite being unoccupied, it continues to be maintained by around 10 staff members who carry out daily upkeep, including cleaning and the operation of electrical appliances such as refrigerators and air conditioners.

The residence became a major political flashpoint over allegations of excessive expenditure on its renovation during Kejriwal's tenure. The BJP repeatedly referred to it as the "Sheesh Mahal", alleging lavish spending of public money.

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In 2022, the Delhi Government's Vigilance Department initiated an inquiry into alleged irregularities and cost escalation in the renovation carried out by the Public Works Department following directions from the then Lieutenant Governor.

Separately, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the renovation works following a complaint filed by then Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, alleging financial irregularities.

If the proposal receives the green light, the bungalow at the centre of one of Delhi's most high-profile political controversies will be given a new role as a state guest house, even as investigations into its renovation remain under way.