DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Kejriwal's former 'Sheesh Mahal' residence may become Delhi Government guest house

Kejriwal's former 'Sheesh Mahal' residence may become Delhi Government guest house

The bungalow has remained vacant since Kejriwal left office but it continues to be maintained by around 10 staff members who carry out daily upkeep

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:28 AM Jul 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The former residence of Arvind Kejriwal when he was the CM of Delhi. File
Advertisement

The former official residence of Delhi ex-Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, dubbed Sheesh Mahal by the BJP during a prolonged political row over its renovation, may soon be repurposed as a state government guest house.

Advertisement

According to official sources, the Delhi Government is considering a proposal to convert bungalow number 6 on Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines into a guest house for visiting ministers and government officials. The proposal is currently awaiting final approval from higher authorities.

Advertisement

If approved, the bungalow will be equipped with facilities such as a parking area, a waiting hall and other amenities required for a state-run guest house. Officials said it would function like other government guest houses, with accommodation provided to ministers and officials on payment of the prescribed charges.

Advertisement

The bungalow has remained vacant since Kejriwal vacated the premises after leaving office. Despite being unoccupied, it continues to be maintained by around 10 staff members who carry out daily upkeep, including cleaning and the operation of electrical appliances such as refrigerators and air conditioners.

The residence became a major political flashpoint over allegations of excessive expenditure on its renovation during Kejriwal's tenure. The BJP repeatedly referred to it as the "Sheesh Mahal", alleging lavish spending of public money.

Advertisement

In 2022, the Delhi Government's Vigilance Department initiated an inquiry into alleged irregularities and cost escalation in the renovation carried out by the Public Works Department following directions from the then Lieutenant Governor.

Separately, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the renovation works following a complaint filed by then Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, alleging financial irregularities.

If the proposal receives the green light, the bungalow at the centre of one of Delhi's most high-profile political controversies will be given a new role as a state guest house, even as investigations into its renovation remain under way.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts