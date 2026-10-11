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Home / Delhi / Kejriwal’s residence in Delhi turned into fortress ahead of protest: AAP

Kejriwal’s residence in Delhi turned into fortress ahead of protest: AAP

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:30 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj. File photo
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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday alleged that the Delhi Police had turned party national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s residence into a fortress ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party’s protest at Jantar Mantar.

Kejriwal on Friday announced that he and his family would attend the protest and appealed to youngsters to join the demonstration for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged "vote theft".

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AAP’s Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj said the protesters wanted to raise their concerns peacefully, but the heavy deployment of security personnel was creating an atmosphere of fear.

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“You cannot make Gen-Z keep quiet by force. These are our youth; talk to them, engage with them. The BJP Government wants to show that we are a scared country. We are not; we believe in non-violence and the Constitution of India,” Bharadwaj said in a video message.

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