Kept away from Yamuna, devotees pray at nearby ghats on Chhath

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 30

Chhath Puja was celebrated on Sunday across the National Capital. Devotees flocked to ghats near the Yamuna to perform the ‘puja’.

The crowds have returned to the Yamuna banks after two years of quiet Chhath celebrations due to the Covid pandemic.

This year, the Delhi Government had designated more than 1,000 ghats along the Yamuna for the festival.

Roads along the designated ghats were crowded with people carrying sugarcane and fruits towards the ‘puja’ site.

The Chhath Puja this year was preceded by a political tussle between AAP and BJP over the cleanliness of the Yamuna.

Despite all political claims made ahead of the festival, strips of foam were visible in the Yamuna and the devotees, despite arrangement of more than a 1,000 designated ghats near the Yamuna, could not take a dip in the river water.

As per the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order, no offerings could be immersed in the Yamuna during the festivities.

The devotees were allowed to perform ‘puja’ at artificial ghats made along Yamuna banks by the Delhi Government. Around 1.5 to 2 lakh people are expected to turn up at the ghats.

“This is a once in a year event and it holds religious significance for lakhs of people. But the authorities could not arrange a dip in the Yamuna for devotees. Instead, artificial ponds have been created. Both state and central government are doing politics over it, but the Yamuna remains unclean,” said one of the officials of the Chhath Puja organising committee.

Another devotee present at ITO ghat said he thought people would be able to take a dip in the Yamuna when the government announced designated ghats for Chhath Puja. “They have created this little pond a few feet away from the river,” he added.