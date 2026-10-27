Keralam Congress tenders unconditional apology to CJI Surya Kant over disrespectful X post

The Keralam Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has tendered an unconditional apology to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant for a disrespectful post published on the official X account.

Responding to a legal notice sent by the Supreme Court Bar Association Joint Secretary Advocate Meneesh Dubey, KPCC President Sunny Joseph tendered an unconditional apology to the CJI for the publication and the disrespect conveyed by its language.

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The KPCC stated that the post was published without authorisation and the person responsible for it, Vijay Thottathil, has been removed from his position.

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The KPCC said Thottathil has been asked to issue a public apology.

Hours after a Keralam Congress social media post demanded CJI Kant’s resignation, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) had on October 12 condemned it, saying such remarks belittled the judiciary and amounted to an attempt to interfere with the administration of justice.

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“Dear Surya Kant, if law and order is not your domain, resign now. We will find your replacement who can handle it,” read the Congress’s Keralam unit post on X. The party quickly deleted the controversial post and removed the person responsible for it.

However, in a resolution dated October 12, 2026, the SCBA said, “Statements of this nature belittle the institution of the judiciary and amount to an attempt to interfere with the administration of justice.”

Maintaining that every person has the opportunity to approach the courts and seek remedies in accordance with law, the SCBA called upon its members and all other individuals to maintain the dignity and decorum of the Supreme Court of India.

The Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) too had decried the statement seeking CJI Kant’s resignation.

“Public statements seeking the resignation of the head of the judiciary risk undermining the dignity of the office and public confidence in the institution,” read a SCAORA resolution dated October 12, 2026.

“The judicial process must be allowed to function independently, without pressure or interference,” it said, urging all concerned to respect the independence of the judiciary and maintain the dignity and decorum of the Supreme Court of India.

Maintaining that the judiciary is a constitutional institution entrusted with upholding the rule of law and protecting the rights of citizens, SCAORA had said any grievance concerning judicial functioning must be raised through appropriate legal and constitutional channels.