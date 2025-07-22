DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Delhi / Key roads closed for Kanwar Yatra till July 23

Key roads closed for Kanwar Yatra till July 23

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:29 AM Jul 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Kanwariyas carry holy water collected from the Ganga in Haridwar during Kanwar Yatra in New Delhi. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI
Advertisement

In view of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, the Delhi Police on Monday issued a traffic advisory announcing the closure of several key routes in the national capital until 8 am on Wednesday due to heavy pilgrim movement.

Advertisement

According to the advisory, the carriageways on GT Road from Apsara Border to Shahdara, Seemapuri to Apsara Border, Anand Vihar to Apsara Border and GT Road to Vivek Vihar Underpass will remain closed to traffic.

In addition, routes from Swami Dayanand Marg to Keshav Chowk (towards GT Road) and from Pusta Road to Shastri Park will also remain closed during this period, the advisory stated.

Advertisement

To ease traffic flow, the police suggested alternative routes. Commuters from Seemapuri to Apsara Border can use the underpass towards Road No. 56, while those traveling from Anand Vihar to Apsara Border may use the underpass towards Seemapuri. Vehicles heading from GT Road to Vivek Vihar are advised to take the Apsara Border route and then proceed via Road No. 56.

Similarly, commuters using Swami Dayanand Marg are advised to use Vikas Marg or NH-9, while those planning to use Pusta Road should opt for NH-9 or Ring Road instead.

Advertisement

Traffic from Khajoori Chowk will be diverted via Wazirabad Road to reach ISBT, easing pressure on the affected GT Road stretch. Vehicles coming from the Old Iron Bridge towards GT Road will be rerouted via Kailash Nagar and Gandhi Nagar to the Pusta Road corridor.

The Delhi Traffic Police has urged commuters to plan their journeys in advance and avoid the restricted routes to prevent congestion and ensure smooth traffic flow.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts