Key roads closed for Kanwar Yatra till July 23

In view of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, the Delhi Police on Monday issued a traffic advisory announcing the closure of several key routes in the national capital until 8 am on Wednesday due to heavy pilgrim movement.

According to the advisory, the carriageways on GT Road from Apsara Border to Shahdara, Seemapuri to Apsara Border, Anand Vihar to Apsara Border and GT Road to Vivek Vihar Underpass will remain closed to traffic.

In addition, routes from Swami Dayanand Marg to Keshav Chowk (towards GT Road) and from Pusta Road to Shastri Park will also remain closed during this period, the advisory stated.

To ease traffic flow, the police suggested alternative routes. Commuters from Seemapuri to Apsara Border can use the underpass towards Road No. 56, while those traveling from Anand Vihar to Apsara Border may use the underpass towards Seemapuri. Vehicles heading from GT Road to Vivek Vihar are advised to take the Apsara Border route and then proceed via Road No. 56.

Similarly, commuters using Swami Dayanand Marg are advised to use Vikas Marg or NH-9, while those planning to use Pusta Road should opt for NH-9 or Ring Road instead.

Traffic from Khajoori Chowk will be diverted via Wazirabad Road to reach ISBT, easing pressure on the affected GT Road stretch. Vehicles coming from the Old Iron Bridge towards GT Road will be rerouted via Kailash Nagar and Gandhi Nagar to the Pusta Road corridor.

The Delhi Traffic Police has urged commuters to plan their journeys in advance and avoid the restricted routes to prevent congestion and ensure smooth traffic flow.