Home / Delhi / Key supplier held in 34.4-kg drugs case

Key supplier held in 34.4-kg drugs case

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:23 AM Dec 03, 2025 IST
The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested the prime supplier in a case involving the seizure of 34.4 kg of ganja. The accused, identified as Ravi, alias Babulal, from Supaul, Bihar, had been evading arrest for months, police said.

The case dates back to July 26, when a team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell intercepted a car near Rajghat DTC Bus Depot. Three individuals, Kaushal Kumar, the driver, along with Mani Bhushan and Vinod Mandal, were apprehended with 34.40 kg of ganja, classified as commercial quantity.

The investigation led to the arrest of another accused, Ganesh Kumar, who disclosed Babulal was their primary supplier. The police conducted raids and technical surveillance to trace the absconding supplier. Ravi had fled to Nepal and frequently changed mobile numbers to avoid detection. After sustained monitoring, the police traced him back to India and arrested him on November 27 from Supaul, Bihar. During interrogation, Ravi admitted to supplying the seized ganja to the co-accused apprehended in July. Authorities are now investigating his procurement and distribution network.

