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Home / Delhi / Khan Market set for facelift to be more pedestrian-friendly

Khan Market set for facelift to be more pedestrian-friendly

NDMC plans 300-metre walkway, durable paving and redesign to minimise disruptions in Delhi’s busiest retail hub

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:24 PM Apr 11, 2026 IST
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Khan Market, one of the capital’s most upscale and high-footfall shopping destinations, is set to undergo a makeover. Image credits/ iStock
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Khan Market, one of the capital’s most upscale and high-footfall shopping destinations, is set to undergo a makeover with a series of infrastructure upgrades aimed at improving pedestrian movement and reducing frequent disruptions.

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The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is considering the development of a dedicated walkway along the circumference of the market, spanning around 300 metres. The proposal follows a pilot project currently underway on the front side of the market, officials said.

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As part of the ongoing work, granite cobblestones are being laid on the front stretch, with completion expected within the next few weeks. The proposed walkway is likely to use granite cobblestones or blocks at least 2.5 inches thick to ensure durability and ease of movement for visitors.

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NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal said the planned improvements are aimed at enhancing the overall experience for shoppers and could serve as a model for similar developments elsewhere.

Officials added that work is also underway to upgrade the middle lane of the market in a way that reduces the need for frequent road cutting, particularly for utility services. The redesign seeks to minimise inconvenience to both traders and visitors.

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In addition, regular night-time washing and deep cleaning drives are being carried out to maintain hygiene and upkeep in the area.

The initiative is expected to significantly improve both functionality and aesthetics, ensuring a smoother and more pleasant experience for visitors to the market.

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