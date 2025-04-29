DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / Khandelwal urges CM to set up Delhi economic development council

Khandelwal urges CM to set up Delhi economic development council

Chandni Chowk MP and Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) secretary general Praveen Khandelwal has proposed the formation of a Delhi economic development council to revive and boost economic and industrial activities in the national capital. In a letter addressed...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:01 AM Apr 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Chandni Chowk MP and Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) secretary general Praveen Khandelwal has proposed the formation of a Delhi economic development council to revive and boost economic and industrial activities in the national capital.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Khandelwal highlighted the stagnation in Delhi’s economic and trade policy initiatives over the past decade.

He stressed that a lack of structured economic planning had led to significant challenges for businesses, industries and the service sector, and called for urgent action to reverse the trend.

Advertisement

Khandelwal referred to a recent report by Keshav Verma, chairman of the Centre’s high-level committee on urban reforms, which recommended the establishment of city economic development councils to drive self-reliant economic growth. He said the Ministry of Finance was actively considering these proposals, making it an opportune moment for Delhi to lead by example.

“Planned urban development has long been ignored, resulting in unplanned city expansions that have hampered Delhi’s economic potential,” Khandelwal said. He argued that a systematic reorganisation of the city’s economic framework, through brownfield development and integrated planning, was necessary to position Delhi among the world’s top cities.

Advertisement

Khandelwal suggested that the proposed council should comprise senior government officials, representatives of trade and industrial bodies and urban experts. Such an inclusive structure, he said, would ensure that policies are rooted in ground realities and implemented effectively.

Expressing the strong support of Delhi’s business community, he added, “We stand firmly with the government and are committed to making Delhi the economic capital of India.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper