Khari Boli, Haryanvi, Braj, Mewati: How Delhi is slowly losing its voice

Little is it known that although India's capital New Delhi has four official languages — Hindi, English, Urdu and Punjabi — many of its resident don't choose these for everyday expression of their moods and thoughts.

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With 369 notified villages managed across its municipal and revenue districts, Delhi has a vibrant legacy of local dialects which are now facing an existential crisis.

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In Delhi’s vast rural belt, communities have historically spoken a range of dialects, principally Khari Boli, Haryanvi, Braj and Mewati.

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But rapid urbanisation has begun to cost and alter these traditional forms of speech.

"Travel a few kilometres away from the old city, and the vocabulary, pronunciation and rhythm of everyday conversation changes. The language heard in the villages of Najafgarh, Bawana, Narela, Palam and Shahdara has been shaped not only by the Hindustani spoken in urban Delhi but also by the linguistic belt stretching across present-day Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh," Parth, a scholar and a content creator on Delhi'a rural heritage says.

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Many other language experts who have followed the evolution of dialects in and around Delhi say that the linguistic history of the city is now becoming increasingly difficult to keep or hear in its older original form.

Historical records also suggest that the speech of Delhi and its surrounding countryside was never a neatly defined “Delhi language”. Instead, the region occupied a linguistic crossroads where Khari Boli, Haryanvi, Braj and Mewati influenced one another.

The 1883-84 Delhi District Gazetteer, one of the important colonial records of the old Delhi district which The Tribune has perused, provides a snapshot of a rural landscape vastly different from today’s National Capital Region.

The gazetteer was published when Delhi was part of Punjab.

The district was finally reorganised in 1912, when Delhi became a separate province and the capital of British India. However the Haryana government has preserved the 1883-84 gazetteer as part of its collection of reprinted British-era district gazetteers.

These records reveal that Haryanvi extended into areas around Delhi, while Braj was spoken farther south and west. Mewati was another neighbouring variety.

Further a study of the development of Urdu, for instance, identifies Braj, Mewati, Haryanvi and Khari Boli as vernaculars that influenced Urdu during its formative stages, with Haryanvi and Khari Boli playing particularly important roles.

Cut to modern times-- the 2011 Census language data for Delhi likewise records Haryanvi and Khari Boli among the varieties reported under the broader Hindi language group, alongside Brajbhasha, Mewati and several other regional speech forms.

What is disappearing?

Linguists say the transformation of Delhi has been particularly dramatic and villages that were once separated from the city by fields now sit amid highways, colonies, industrial areas, metro lines and expanding urban settlements.

This has had a beating on dialects, says Parth.

Standard Hindi has become dominant in schools and official communication, while English has expanded through education and employment. Television, cinema, social media and migration have further brought speakers of different languages into the same neighbourhoods.

"The result is not necessarily the disappearance of rural speech overnight. Instead, it is a gradual change in vocabulary, pronunciation and usage," says Parth who works on these dialects.

He says older residents may retain words and expressions that younger speakers will rarely use.

"Some words survive only in conversations at home. Others are understood but no longer spoken.

That is how dialects often disappear — not with a formal announcement, but when one generation stops passing particular words on to the next," he says.

Ragni: When there was a village newspaper

Old timers also say that nowhere is the linguistic character of Delhi Dehat more visible than in Ragni and Saang (Swang), the region’s traditional open-air musical theatre and folk-performance traditions.

"For generations, a Ragni performance was much more than entertainment. In villages where newspapers and formal cultural institutions were not easily accessible, the ragni gayak (folk singer) could become the storyteller, commentator, historian and philosopher all at once," Delhi village heritage watchers say, speaking of how performances at chaupals and fairs brought villagers together.

"The tradition also kept folklore alive. Stories such as the tragic love tale of Lilo Chaman, often compared with the tragedy of Mirza-Sahiban, tales of Lord Krishna and his devotee Narsi Seth, and the story of Raja Harishchandra became part of the folk repertoire. Verses and narratives drawn from the Ramayana and Mahabharata were also adapted and performed for rural audiences," a Najafgarh settler says, adding that these performances gave the spoken dialects a life beyond everyday conversation.

The words, idioms and expressions of the village travelled through songs and stories, allowing them to be remembered and passed from one generation to another, he says.

Old timers add that the Partition in 1947 marked a major turning point in the linguistic landscape of Delhi’s villages.

The arrival of many refugees from what became Pakistan brought new languages and speech patterns, particularly Punjabi, into a city whose rural hinterland had long been shaped by local languages.

The change, however, did not happen overnight. As Delhi expanded after Independence, migration, urbanisation, education and the growing dominance of standard Hindi steadily pushed traditional village dialects to the margins.