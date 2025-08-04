DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Kin blackmails woman with obscene content, arrested

Kin blackmails woman with obscene content, arrested

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Aug 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The police have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly blackmailing a woman by sharing her private images and videos on social media, an official said on Sunday.

Advertisement

The accused has been identified as Prabhat Chaudhary, alias Piyush, a resident of Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh, and a distant relative of the complainant.

The incident came to light after a man, Priyanshu Mawana, filed a complaint alleging that a person known to him had sent him sexually explicit images and videos of his sister on social media and threatened to make them public, if his monetary demand was not met.

Advertisement

Following the complaint, an investigation was launched and the team raided the accused’s address. However, it was found that he no longer lives there, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West) Bhisham Singh.

Based on digital footprints, he was traced down and was arrested, the cop added.

Advertisement

He said the accused was a distant relative of the complainant and had used multiple social media accounts and deliberately kept his mobile phone switched off to evade detection.

To further cover his tracks, he sent the explicit content using the “view once” feature, making it difficult for the recipient to save or forward the material.

During interrogation, Chaudhary admitted to his involvement in the offence. He told investigators that he had sent the obscene material to the complainant to blackmail his sister and pressure her into fulfilling his monetary demands, Singh added.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts