Kin eligible for up to Rs 7.5 lakh in unnatural death as Delhi rolls out prison death compensation scheme

Families of prisoners who die an unnatural death while serving sentences in Delhi's prisons will receive compensation of up to Rs 7.5 lakh as the government rolls out a financial assistance scheme.

Advertisement

The scheme has been developed in accordance with National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) directives. As per a government notification, under the “Scheme for Payment of Compensation on Account of Death of Prisoners in Delhi Prison, 2025,” compensation applies only to unnatural custodial deaths occurring on or after the notification date.

Advertisement

Natural deaths, including those from illness, are excluded from the scheme. The policy provides Rs 7.5 lakh compensation for deaths resulting from inmate violence, torture, or beating by prison staff. Families of prisoners who die due to negligence by prison officials, medical or paramedical negligence, or suicide in jail will receive Rs 5 lakh.

Advertisement

The policy excludes compensation for deaths occurring during escape from jail or lawful custody, as well as those caused by natural disasters or calamities. As per the notification, compensation will be given after a detailed inquiry for every custodial death before compensation is approved.

The Jail Superintendent must submit the Magisterial Inquiry Report, post-mortem report, final cause of death, medical history at admission, and treatment details to the Director General (Prisons), it is mentioned.

Advertisement

A high-level committee led by the Director General (Prisons) and including senior prison, medical, accounts, and legal officers will review each case and recommend compensation where appropriate.

The committee will meet at least quarterly or as needed. Recommendations are sent to the Administrative Secretary of the Home Department for approval before payment to the deceased prisoner's next of kin.

After payment, the Jail Superintendent must notify the NHRC. The notification states that the policy aims to create a uniform process for compensating families in custodial death cases, in accordance with NHRC directions issued on September 6, 2023.

Compensation amount as per the scheme

Rs 7.5 lakh for deaths caused by quarrels among prisoners.

Rs 7.5 lakh for deaths due to torture or beating by prison staff.

Rs 5 lakh for deaths caused by negligence of prison officers or officials.

Rs 5 lakh for deaths due to negligence by medical or paramedical officers or officials.

Rs 5 lakh for deaths resulting from suicide by prisoners.