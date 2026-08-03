Kin of inmates dying unnatural deaths in Delhi prisons to get up to Rs 7.5 lakh

Families of prisoners who die an unnatural death in Delhi prisons will now be eligible for compensation of up to Rs 7.5 lakh, with the Delhi Government notifying a new scheme aimed at providing relief to the next of kin while fixing accountability in cases involving negligence, assault or other unnatural causes.

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The compensation will be Rs 7.5 lakh in cases where a prisoner dies due to clashes between inmates or alleged torture or assault by prison personnel. Families will receive Rs 5 lakh in cases involving negligence by the prison authorities or staff, negligence by medical or paramedical personnel, or suicide by a prisoner.

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The scheme, notified by the Home (General) Department as the Scheme for Payment of Compensation on Account of Death of Prisoners in Delhi Prison, 2025, will apply to unnatural deaths occurring in any Delhi prison on or after the date of notification.

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However, the scheme will not cover deaths caused by natural causes or illness. Deaths occurring while a prisoner is attempting to escape from prison or lawful custody, as well as those caused by disasters or calamities, have also been excluded from the compensation framework.

The move is in line with the guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), with the government saying the scheme is intended to ensure timely relief to affected families and strengthen accountability in prison administration.

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The process for awarding compensation will involve a detailed review of every case. The Jail Superintendent concerned will have to submit the magisterial inquiry report, post-mortem report, final cause of death, medical history of the prisoner and details of treatment provided before death to the Director General (Prisons), Delhi.

A committee headed by the Director General (Prisons) will then examine the case. The committee will comprise the Assistant Inspector General (Prisons), Resident Medical Officer, Deputy Controller (Accounts) and Law Officer. Its recommendations will form the basis of a proposal seeking approval for compensation from the Administrative Secretary of the department.

Once the compensation is disbursed, the Jail Superintendent concerned will also be required to inform the NHRC.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said: “The Delhi Government remains fully committed to upholding the rule of law, human dignity and constitutional values. Any unnatural death in custody is an extremely serious matter, and it is the government’s responsibility to ensure transparency, accountability and due process in such cases.”