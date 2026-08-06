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Home / Delhi / Kin of prisoners dying unnatural death to get relief up to Rs 7.5 lakh

Kin of prisoners dying unnatural death to get relief up to Rs 7.5 lakh

Delhi rolls out scheme in line with NHRC directives

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:08 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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Families of prisoners who die an unnatural death while serving sentences in Delhi’s prisons will get a compensation of up to Rs 7.5 lakh under a new financial assistance scheme rolled out by the Delhi Government.

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The scheme has been notified in accordance with National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) directives. According to a government notification, the Scheme for Payment of Compensation on Account of Death of Prisoners in Delhi Prison, 2025,” will apply only to unnatural custodial deaths occurring on or after the notification date.

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Under the scheme, families will get a compensation of Rs 7.5 lakh if a prisoner dies due to clashes between inmates or alleged torture or assault by prison staff. A compensation of Rs 5 lakh has been fixed for deaths due to negligence by prison officials, lapses by medical or paramedical personnel, or suicide by a prisoner.

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Natural deaths, including those caused by illness, are excluded from the scheme. It also does not cover deaths occurring during an escape from jail or lawful custody, or those caused by natural disasters or calamities.

According to the notification, the Jail Superintendent must submit the magisterial inquiry report, post-mortem report, final cause of death, medical history at admission and treatment details to the Director General (Prisons).

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A high-level committee, led by the Director General (Prisons), comprising senior prison, medical, accounts and legal officers, will review each case and recommend compensation where applicable.

The committee will meet at least once every quarter or as needed. Its recommendations will be sent to the Administrative Secretary of the Home Department for approval before compensation is released to the deceased prisoner’s next of kin.

After the payment is made, the Jail Superintendent must notify the NHRC. The notification states that the policy aims to create a uniform process for compensating families in custodial death cases, in line with the NHRC’s directions issued on September 6, 2023.

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