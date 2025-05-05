Kin protest with body of 21-yr-old killed in accident

A family protested outside the Burari police station on Sunday with the body of a 21-year-old man who died in a road accident. The family from the Burari area placed the body at the station's gate and accused the police of inaction.

The deceased, identified as Ankit, was injured in an accident on May 1. He succumbed to his injuries three days later while undergoing treatment at the hospital. His family alleged that despite a CCTV footage of the incident having surfaced, the police had not taken any action against the accused driver.