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Home / Delhi / Kisan Ghat rally: Key Delhi routes may face diversions, traffic curbs today

Kisan Ghat rally: Key Delhi routes may face diversions, traffic curbs today

Restrictions and diversions may be imposed in central Delhi depending on traffic situation and protesters' movement

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:43 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Police personnel stand guard and inspect vehicles ahead of a rally by farmers against the proposed India-US trade deal, near Millennium Park, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. PTI
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Traffic restrictions and diversions may be imposed in parts of central Delhi on Tuesday, in view of a rally by farmers scheduled at Kisan Ghat, officials said.

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According to the traffic advisory, restrictions may be implemented “from 08:30 AM onwards on need basis”, depending on the traffic situation and movement of protesters.

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Commuters have been advised to avoid routes around Satyagrah Marg, Velodrome Road, Rajghat DTC Depot Road and adjoining areas to minimise inconvenience and avoid possible congestion.

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Those travelling to the airport or railway stations have been urged to plan their journeys well in advance, keeping in mind the possibility of diversions and delays.

The advisory also asked commuters to “follow the directions of Traffic Police personnel deployed on duty” and park their vehicles only at designated parking areas.

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The traffic police further advised commuters to use navigation applications for real-time updates on traffic movement and route changes.

The advisory concluded by appealing to the public for cooperation, stating, “Your cooperation is requested for smooth and safe traffic management.”

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