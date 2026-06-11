Kohli’s hamstring injury: Know what it means and how long can recovery take

Virat Kohli’s absence from India’s upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan has brought renewed attention to a common yet potentially serious sports injury. The star batter has been ruled out after sustaining a hamstring injury during the IPL 2026 final, with scans confirming a distal semimembranosus tendon tear.

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According to reports, Kohli had also been experiencing discomfort around his knee and ankle during the tournament. Following the injury, the BCCI decided to rest him for the series beginning on June 13.

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The setback has sparked questions about hamstring injuries, one of the most frequent muscle injuries seen among athletes and even at times in a normal person involved in high-intensity sports.

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Dr Prateek Kumar Gupta, sports surgeon at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, said, “Hamstring injury is a strain or a tear in the muscles at the back of the thigh. These injuries usually occur after sudden explosive activity in the lower limb, which results in putting high stress on the muscle which is beyond their capacity, resulting in strain to start with and end up with complete tear.”

He said: “The injury is commonly linked to sudden movements during sport. It usually happens after a bad twist or fall, but sometimes fatigue. Overactivity can predispose an athlete to having this kind of injury.”

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Hamstring is a group of three muscles located at the back of the thigh that help the body walk, run, jump and climb stairs. These muscles also play a crucial role in knee and hip movement. Excessive stress during sprinting, sudden acceleration, abrupt changes in direction or overstretching can cause these muscles or their tendons to strain or tear.

The specific injury reported in Kohli’s case, a distal semimembranosus tendon tear, affects one of the hamstring tendons near the back of the knee. Such injuries can range from mild damage to a partial or complete tear.

Dr Ramkinkar Jha, Director, Orthopaedics, CK Birla Hospital, said, “A hamstring injury is when one suffers an injury in any of the three muscles in the posterior part of the thigh, which bends the knee joint and extends the hip joint while walking, running, jumping and going up staircases. This kind of injury usually arises in sudden acceleration, sprinting, stretching beyond limits and sports that include rapid changes in directions. On other occasions, insufficient warm-up, muscle fatigue, reduced muscle flexibility and muscle imbalance can be some of the factors responsible for the injury.”

Doctors generally classify hamstring injuries into three grades. Grade one involves a mild strain with pain and tightness but little loss of function. Grade two refers to a partial tear, often causing swelling, pain and difficulty in movement. Grade three is the most severe form and may involve a complete tear, resulting in severe pain, weakness and major difficulty in walking. Symptoms can vary depending on the extent of damage.

Dr Jha said patients may also experience tenderness, bruising, muscle weakness and pain while bearing weight. In severe cases, an obvious gap in the muscle or tendon may be visible.

Treatment depends largely on the severity of the injury.

“The usual treatment for hamstring injury is initial rest, ice pack some splinting and anti-inflammatory medication. This is then followed by gradual physical therapy and rehab back to full activity,” Dr Gupta said.

Dr Jha noted that physiotherapy and strengthening exercises are essential for restoring flexibility and muscle function, while surgery may be required in severe cases.

Recovery periods vary significantly. Mild injuries can heal within a few weeks, while more serious tears may keep an athlete out of action for months.

“The injury usually takes anything between 6 and 8 weeks to heal, if given proper treatment. Sometimes, it can last for three months or longer periods,” Dr Gupta said.

Dr Jha echoed the need for patience during recovery. “However, the duration varies from person to person. Milder cases can heal in 2-4 weeks, moderate ones need 4-8 weeks and serious tears need three months and even more. It is important to avoid going back into physical activity at an earlier stage, because this will put you at higher risk of sustaining further damage.”

While the exact severity of Kohli’s tendon tear has not been disclosed, specialists say timely treatment and adherence to rehabilitation protocols are critical. Most patients with hamstring injuries, including distal semimembranosus tendon tears, can return to normal activity if the injury is diagnosed early and managed appropriately.