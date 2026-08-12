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Home / Delhi / 'Kuchu puchu' meets Chinese manjha: Delhi Police give viral GEN-Z trend a safety twist

'Kuchu puchu' meets Chinese manjha: Delhi Police give viral GEN-Z trend a safety twist

The police want to give the message: 'Kite flying is fun, but the sharp, synthetic string can turn into danger for people, birds and animals'

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:06 PM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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Delhi Police has found its own “kuchu-puchu” moment on social media—but instead of asking someone to resign, it is asking the city residents to do something more important: say goodbye to Chinese manjha.

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In a playful social media post, the city police joined the viral “kuchu puchu” trend to spread a message against the use of banned Chinese and plastic manjha, giving its usual safety advisory a distinctly internet-friendly makeover.

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“Dear Kuchu Puchu, Patang Udao but Say NO to Chinese Manjha, Samjhe?” read the police post in a clear break from its usual grave cease-and-desist manner to friendly advice.

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The message is simple: kite flying is fun, but a sharp synthetic string can turn the festive activity into a danger for people, birds, and animals.

The police’s social-media experiment comes amid a crackdown on the banned string in the capital. The Crime Branch recently seized more than 1,300 rolls of Chinese manjha in an enforcement action, while Central Delhi Police also recovered around 120 rolls.

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Naturally, the internet being the internet, the post has all the ingredients for some gentle trolling.

“Gen-Z mode of Delhi Police”, “They are updating”, some of the comments read.

The humour may invite a smile, but the warning behind it is anything but frivolous.

Chinese manjha, often made from synthetic or plastic material and coated with abrasive substances, can cause serious injuries to people and can also prove fatal for birds.

In a recent case in southwest Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, a 32-year-old man sustained a cut in his neck when he was on his way to Mundka for business.

In 2023, a seven-year-old girl was killed by Chinese manjha when she was going to a market with her father on a scooter in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar area.

Delhi Police’s move also shows how public-safety messaging is increasingly adapting to the language of social media.

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