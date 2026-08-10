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Home / Delhi / Kuljeet Singh Chahal urges residents to join ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ drive

Kuljeet Singh Chahal urges residents to join ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ drive

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:01 AM Aug 10, 2026 IST
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New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice-Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Sunday urged residents, RWAs, market associations, schools and institutions to participate in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and hoist the national flag at their homes ahead of Independence Day.

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Addressing residents during the 36th consecutive Sunday of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ plantation campaign at Palika Enclave, 99 Quarters, Moti Bagh, Chahal called for transforming the entire NDMC area into a “Har Ghar Tiranga Utsav”.

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“Just as we come together every Sunday with a collective resolve to make New Delhi greener, let us now unite in honour of our Tiranga and make ‘Har Ghar Tiranga, Har Dil Tiranga’ a true people’s movement,” he said.

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Chahal said the participation of citizens over 36 consecutive Sundays reflected growing public involvement in environmental conservation and said the initiative was gradually evolving into a people’s movement.

During the programme, residents and office-bearers of the Palika Enclave RWA raised several civic issues with Chahal, including sewerage problems, electricity poles, children’s swings, upgradation of the temple on the premises and maintenance of residential quarters.

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Chahal directed officials to inspect the issues and ensure time-bound action.

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