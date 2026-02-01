DT
PT
Home / Delhi / L-G approves 272 new posts in revenue dept after dist reorganisation

L-G approves 272 new posts in revenue dept after dist reorganisation

The decision comes after the Delhi Government reorganised its revenue districts from 11 to 13 and expanded sub-divisions from 33 to 39.

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:06 AM Feb 25, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved the creation of 272 additional posts in the Revenue Department following the recent increase in the number of revenue districts and sub divisions in the national capital.
The decision comes after the Delhi Government reorganised its revenue districts from 11 to 13 and expanded sub-divisions from 33 to 39. With this expansion, the total sanctioned strength in the department has risen from 1,553 posts to 1,825 across 13 districts.

The newly sanctioned positions include two district magistrates (DMs), two additional district magistrates (ADMs), eight sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs), six Sub Registrars, 16 tehsildars/SO, 22 naib tehsildars, 42 senior assistants, 42 junior assistants, 52 Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), along with several posts in the accounts, planning, DSS and steno cadres.

The restructuring was approved by the Delhi Government through a Cabinet decision. It also includes the establishment of 39 Sub Registrar offices, aligning revenue districts with MCD zones, NDMC and the Cantonment Board.

The reorganisation has been carried out in accordance with Cabinet approval and directions of the Deregulation Cell, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and is in line with the Government of India’s Ease of Living mandate.

The expanded scope of work includes judicial and administrative duties under the BNSS, 2023, land record management, disaster management operations, election-related assignments, implementation of public welfare schemes, issuance of certificates and management of festivals throughout the year.

Saxena’s nod for these additional posts in the Revenue Department is expected to strengthen field level administration, address staff shortages and improve public service delivery. With the department having extensive public interface, the move aims to enhance efficiency and reduce administrative bottlenecks for citizens.

