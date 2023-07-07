L-G approves 3 special courts for cases against lawmakers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 6

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday approved the setting up of three special courts to deal with cases against MPs and MLAs under the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, at the Rouse Avenue Court Complex in the Capital.

These will be in addition to the eight courts notified already to deal with the cases relating to trial of offences against children, violation of child rights and for trial of offences under the POCSO Act.

The proposal to this effect seeking L-G’s approval for the creation of these special courts under Section 25 of the CPCR Act and Section 28 of the POCSO Act was moved by the Women and Child Department after vetting by the Law Department.

The proposal notification for designating three courts of Rouse Avenue Court Complex for hearing of cases against any MP/MLA in relation to Commission of Offences under the CPCR Act and POCSO Act follows a direction by the Delhi High Court through a letter December 1, 2020 for it.

“It took more than two years and seven months for the Delhi Government to finally recommend the setting up of these courts through a file dated June 27 when it was sent to the L-G for approval,” said a senior official of L-G Office.

Notably, Section 28 (1) of the POCSO Act states that for the purposes of providing a speedy trial, the state government shall in consultation with the Chief Justice of the High Court, by notification in the Official Gazette, designate for each district, a court of session to be a special court to try the offences under the Act.