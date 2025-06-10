DT
Home / Delhi / L-G approves major cadre restructuring of I&FC Dept to boost Yamuna cleaning efforts

L-G approves major cadre restructuring of I&FC Dept to boost Yamuna cleaning efforts

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:13 AM Jun 10, 2025 IST
In a significant move aimed at strengthening the government’s commitment to cleaning the Yamuna and improving public infrastructure in Delhi, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena has approved a major cadre restructuring of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FC), Government of NCT of Delhi.

The restructuring, which is also in line with the L-G’s focus on improving service conditions for government employees, will result in the creation of 156 new posts. These include key technical and administrative positions such as Executive Engineers, Junior Engineers (Civil), Accounts Officers, Upper and Lower Division Clerks (UDCs and LDCs) and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) among others.

Officials said the expanded cadre would significantly bolster the I&FC Department’s capacity to manage and operate 22 major drains that discharge into the Yamuna river — an area that had been central

to Delhi’s environmental and civic improvement efforts.

In addition to drain management, the I&FC Department is actively engaged in civil works, including the construction and maintenance of roads, drains and civic structures, under various schemes such as the ‘Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyaan’, development projects <

in unauthorised colonies, panchayat works and the development of chhat ghats.

The restructuring also paves the way for an increase in the department’s functional divisions — from the current 14 to 20 — with six new civil divisions to be added. This expansion is expected to help the department better cope with the growing volume of assignments and infrastructure demands in the Capital.

