L-G approves revival of 29 posts of principal, deputy education officer

New Delhi, December 30
Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena has approved the revival of 29 posts of principal and deputy education officer that were vacant from 2019 to 2021 in schools run by the Delhi Government, Raj Niwas officials said on Saturday.
He also accepted the recommendation for abolishing six posts falling under the ‘immediately abolishing’ category for lying vacant for over five years.
“This step was taken following the recommendation by the Finance Department and Administrative Reforms (AR) Department after they conducted necessary assessment,” one of the officials said.
Among the six abolished posts, three were vacant since 2013-14, two since 2014-15 and one since 2016-17, the official said.
Earlier in April 2023, the Education Department after an examination by the AR department had obtained the approval of the Delhi Lieutenant-Governor for the revival of 126 posts and creation of 244 posts of principal/deputy education officer in the Directorate of Education against 370 vacant posts to be filled up through promotion for the vacancy year 2013-14 to 2019.
