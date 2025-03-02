L-G assures timely action on HM Shah’s directives

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday said the Delhi Government would implement the directives issued by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a review meeting of law and order in the Capital.

Shah had held a meeting in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta with Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood, Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, Chief Secretary and other senior officials.

“The instructions given by the Union Home Minister will be implemented on time,” Saxena told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

Advertisement

The Home Minister has directed strict action on busting of networks helping to settle Bangladeshi and Rohingya “intruders”. Shah said the issue of illegal intruders was linked to national security and should be dealt with strictly. He said illegal immigrants should be identified and deported.

He suggested measures and suggestions to ensure the safety of women, children and senior citizens and improve law and order in the national capital.

Advertisement

Shah said it should be the priority of the Delhi Police to eliminate interstate gangs in Delhi with a “ruthless approach”. He also called for quick disposal of 2020 Delhi riots cases and directed the Delhi Government to special public prosecutors for their early disposal.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Government, following directives from the Home Minister, on Saturday ordered that building construction activities fall under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and other local bodies, with no role for the Delhi Police in the matter.

“There is no provision under the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957, by which a person is required to seek the permission from the police for carrying out construction,” the order read.

“Building construction activity is regulated by the MCD and other local bodies in their respective jurisdictions. Sections 312 and 313 of the DMC Act, 1957, provide finalising of layout plan, Section 336 of the DMC Act, 1957, provides for sanction of building plan and Section 346 for occupancy/completion certificate,” it read.

The order further stated that the DMC Act, 1957, includes provisions (Sections 474, 475, and 466A) for the police to inform the MCD about offences under the Act and assist in investigations.

However, there is a misconception that police permission is required for building construction, leading to potential misuse of these provisions for rent-seeking. “The Delhi Police are directed to sensitise their field officials to prevent the misuse of the provision of law and remove the misconception that there is any need of permission from the police for carrying out any construction of building,” it added.

However, the police will continue to support the municipal authorities in enforcing the law as per Section 475 of the DMC Act.