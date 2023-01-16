 L-G bypassing elected govt, subverting law, claims AAP : The Tribune India

Vinai Kumar Saxena Delhi Lieutenant Governor. File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 15

Invoking the court order on division of the powers in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday tried to corner the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG). AAP alleged that the L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena was subverting the Constitution and the law of the land by bypassing the elected Government of Delhi.

The party has already questioned the L-G’s right to hold a constitutional office in view of his disregard for the court’s orders on the division of powers in Delhi.

Supreme Court decision not an opinion

The Lieutenant Governor termed the Supreme Court’s order an opinion. The L-G’s ignorance of the law is no excuse. The decision of the Supreme Court is an order, not an opinion. —Saurabh Bhardwaj, AAP chief spokesperson

AAP chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, said, “The L-G isn’t accepting the verdict of the Constitution Bench. How can a man, who doesn’t believe in the Constitution, be allowed to hold a constitutional office? When the CM apprised the L-G of how he was violating orders of the Constitution Bench, the L-G termed the Supreme Court’s order to be an opinion. The L-G’s ignorance of the law is no excuse. The decision of the Supreme Court is an order, not an opinion.”

Notably, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had met the Delhi L-G on Friday. After the meeting, the Delhi CM claimed that L-G VK Saxena had refused to abide by the orders of the Supreme Court.

Bhardwaj pointed out that the Supreme Court’s Constitution Bench, in 2018, had ruled that the L-G had jurisdiction only over the reserved subjects of public order, police and land. He said, “The L-G has not been entrusted with any independent decision-making powers. He (L-G) is bound by the aid and advice of the Cabinet of the elected government. Only the elected CM and his government can give their opinion to the L-G.”

