L-G calls for roadmap to promote Delhi’s heritage, creative economy

Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday asked officials to draw up a roadmap to showcase Delhi’s heritage, art and design traditions through citizen-led and long-term initiatives, pitching for the capital’s own global cultural events, a stronger night economy and wider use of public spaces for cultural activities.

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Chairing a meeting, attended by the Vice-Chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Tourism Secretary, L-G Sandhu reviewed ways to present Delhi’s cultural strengths more effectively to both residents and visitors from India and abroad. He directed the departments concerned to identify actionable pathways and convert the proposals discussed into concrete initiatives.

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Sandhu said culture and heritage must be seen not only as assets to preserve, but also as tools for nation-building and strengthening a shared civic identity. He stressed that Delhi’s creative economy, spanning art, design, crafts and performance traditions, had the potential to generate livelihoods while deepening the city’s cultural fabric. He also called for inclusive platforms that allow citizens, artists and young people to play a greater role in preserving and promoting Delhi’s cultural legacy instead of leaving such efforts solely to government institutions.

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Seeking to position Delhi alongside major global capitals, the L-G proposed developing the city’s own iconic international cultural events through public private partnerships. He said recurring events of this nature could become permanent fixtures on Delhi’s calendar, attracting visitors while showcasing the capital’s artistic and cultural strengths to a wider audience.

L-G Sandhu also underlined the need to strengthen Delhi’s night economy, saying a vibrant cultural and commercial life after dark was a hallmark of world class capital cities and could create more opportunities for local artists, performers and small businesses.

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Emphasising that new initiatives should reflect Delhi’s own identity, L-G Sandhu said successful ideas from other cities could be adopted without compromising the capital’s distinct character. Describing Delhi as a melting pot of cultures from across India, he said the city’s diversity was one of its greatest strengths and should be reflected in future cultural programmes.

He also pitched for expanding heritage walks and similar public initiatives that enable residents and visitors to engage directly with Delhi’s history and traditions, saying such experiences often build a deeper appreciation of the city’s heritage than formal exhibitions or monuments alone.