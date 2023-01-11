L-G ‘calls off’ meeting with CM Kejriwal

New Delhi, January 10
A day after the Delhi Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) invited Chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal for a meeting, the former’s office called off the appointment today, sources in the UT government said.
As per the sources, the L-G has refused to meet the CM before Friday i.e. January 13. A source said, “the L-G’s office has refused to give appointment to CM Arvind Kejriwal. The office said that the L-G was very busy and can’t meet before Friday.”
Meanwhile, sources said that the Kejriwal had immediately replied to the L-G after he got the appointment from the L-G, sources added.
Notably, the meeting was scheduled amidst the ongoing power tussle in Delhi over the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s mayoral elections. L-G VK Saxena, in a letter yesterday, had invited Kejriwal to hold regular meetings.
In his reply, the CM had said, “Thank you for inviting me for the discussions. I will definitely come. I will fix up a convenient time with your office. However, an important discussion has already started over the last few days, which has critical bearings on the Indian democracy. I would urge you to kindly make your stand, on those issues, public.”
