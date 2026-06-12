L-G directs plantation to cover 675 parks, ridge, biodiversity areas

As Delhi prepares for another monsoon, the city’s green landscape is set for a major expansion under a large-scale plantation programme launched by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) following directions from Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

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The initiative aims to plant nearly 23 lakh native saplings across around 1,000 acres of land in the national capital, making it one of the city’s largest urban afforestation exercises. Plantation work is scheduled to begin in the first week of July and continue until mid-September.

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The programme will cover 675 DDA parks, four Ridge areas comprising the South Central Ridge, Nanakpura Ridge, Central Ridge and Northern Ridge, along with six biodiversity parks, identified intervention zones and green corridors across Delhi.

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The plantation drive follows a review meeting held in May, during which the Lieutenant Governor directed authorities to intensify efforts to improve Delhi’s green cover and ecological health. According to the DDA, Sandhu has consistently emphasised ecological restoration, environmental sustainability and expansion of green spaces in the capital. He has also stated that he and his office will monitor progress of the plantation campaign.

The afforestation programme focuses on planting native and climate-resilient species, including trees, shrubs and bushes. The DDA said the exercise is intended to strengthen biodiversity, improve ecological resilience and enhance environmental sustainability across the city.

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Special attention will be given to ecologically sensitive areas, including Ridge and Aravalli landscapes, Yamuna floodplain regions, biodiversity parks, urban forests, roadside and drain-side green corridors, as well as institutional and community green spaces. The initiative seeks to protect Delhi’s Ridge ecosystem while improving ecological connectivity between the city’s green zones.

According to the DDA, the programme is expected to contribute to improved air quality, groundwater recharge, habitat creation and overall urban livability. It also aims to strengthen carbon sequestration potential and improve microclimatic regulation through increased plantation of native species.

Preparatory work has already begun across identified sites, including land demarcation, soil preparation, pit digging, irrigation planning, species selection, nursery stock strengthening and the development of maintenance and monitoring mechanisms intended to support long-term survival of plantations.

The authority said the plantation drive forms part of its broader strategy to create interconnected ecological networks and strengthen Delhi’s environmental infrastructure through landscape restoration and urban afforestation measures. The initiative is expected to contribute significantly to increasing the capital’s green cover while supporting long-term climate resilience and environmental sustainability.