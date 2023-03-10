L-G felicitates 10 women cops

New Delhi, March 9

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena felicitated 10 women police officers for their exceptional work on the occasion of International Women’s Day, an official said on Thursday.

The women officers were handed over a Prashasti Patra and a cheque for Rs 20,000 each at a ceremony held at Raj Niwas here on Wednesday.

L-G Saxena expressed happiness and appreciated all achievers and gave a chance to each police officer to share her experience.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, Special CP Dependra Pathak and other senior police officers were present on the occasion.

Additional CP (Traffic) Geeta Rani Verma, ACP Renu Lata, Inspector Neelam Tomar, Sub-inspectors Preeti and Mohini, Assistant SI Sunita, and Head Constables Archana, Reena and Rekha Kumari were felicitated by the L-G.

A senior police official said SI Preeti was instrumental in the arrest of the most-wanted gangster Ashok, alias Pardhan, and his aide, Sandeep and his crime partner Anuradha in a separate operation.

“She provided technical assistance to the team in identifying and tracing the location of the culprits of the RPG attack at the intelligence headquarters at Mohali, Punjab,” said the official.

SI Mohini, posted at the cyber police station, north-west district, had busted a gang of fraudsters with the arrest of three accused who cheated innocents on the pretext of providing “Pradhan Mantri Mudra Loan” at discounted rates.

“A fake call centre was also busted by her with the arrest of six accused who duped innocents on the pretext of ‘renewing driver’s licence at discounted rates,” the official added. — IANS