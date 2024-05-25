L-G interfering in voting: Atishi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader and Delhi cabinet minister Atishi on Friday alleged Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena had asked Delhi Police to slow down voting where INDIA alliance voters are large in numbers. In a post on X, Atishi alleged, “Information has been received that today LG Delhi (VK Saxena) has ordered Delhi Police to slow down voting in areas where INDIA alliance voters are in large numbers so that people do not face difficulty in voting.”

“Any such attempt by the administration to make BJP win is illegal, undemocratic and unconstitutional. I hope that the Election Commission will take cognisance of this,”she added. TNS

Fire breaks out at banquet hall

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at Carnival Banquet Hall near Narela Road in north Delhi’s Alipur area on Friday. At least 50 fire engines were pressed into service to bring the blaze under control. No casualties or injuries were reported, but the banquet hall suffered significant damage. Iron beams were destroyed in the fire. The roof also suffered damage, officials said. A thick blanket of smoke was visible after the fire.

