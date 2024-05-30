L-G letter meant to defame Delhi govt: Health minister

PTI

New Delhi, May 29

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday accused L-G VK Saxena of trying to defame the state government by saying that it did not take the necessary steps to combat the heatwave in the city.

In a letter to Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, Saxena observed that despite the unusual severity of the heatwave, no instructions had been issued by the state government to protect labourers and accused CM Arvind Kejriwal and his cabiinet of lacking “sensitivity” and “seriousness.” In response, Bharadwaj wrote to the L-G, alleging that he gave “misleading information.”

“If the intention was to give suggestions we would have welcomed. But this letter was written with the ill intention of humiliating and showing the state government in a negative light. This kind of targeting does not suit the stature of the LG,” he said. He alleged that the objective behind the LG’s letter was not to give “suggestions” to combat the heatwave but to humiliate the state government and portray it in a negative light.

Addressing a press conference, Bharadwaj said, “On May 27, when half of the summer season has passed – a letter from the LG office was written to the Chief Secretary taking a sarcastic dig stating that the Delhi government did not do anything for the heatwave condition.

He also accused the officials of not allowing his department to hold meetings on important issues, including the heatwave, citing the Model Code of Conduct in force due to the Lok Sabha elections.

According to the letter sent through the principal secretary, Saxena had expected that the chief minister or the concerned minister would convene a meeting for a heat action plan in the city.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#VK Saxena