L-G misinformed about hospital projects, must focus on law & order: Delhi Health Minister

ANI

New Delhi, June 23

Responding to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena’s letter over the delay in the construction of hospitals, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Thursday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal submitting factual data over the same.

Earlier on Thursday, LG Saxena wrote to Kejriwal and alleged that the Delhi government’s claims about a revolution in the health sector are false and hospital projects are running late by years.

Responding to this, Bhardwaj, in a letter to Kejriwal, said, “It is unfortunate that LG, without confirming the factual history and the current status of these projects, has accused the Delhi government for the delay in completion of hospital projects. It would have been prudent for Hon’ble Lt Governor to have discussed the matter with the undersigned prior to leveling such baseless allegations which do not suit his stature. I would have been more than happy to explain to him the current status and the challenges being faced.”

Bharadwaj said that the LG is misinformed about the factual condition.

“I will be more than willing to explain that the original plan was to construct 8 floors in the new hospitals. However, after the precedence of permissions to AIIMS, the plan was upgraded to construct 10 floors,” he added.

The minister hit out at the LG over increasing crime in the city and said people are expecting him to focus on his constitutional duties.