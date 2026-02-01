DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / L-G nod to 20 pc reserved posts in Delhi Police for ex-Agniveers

L-G nod to 20 pc reserved posts in Delhi Police for ex-Agniveers

Five-year relaxation given to first batch

article_Author
Rahul Gahlawat
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:19 AM Feb 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi L-G VK Saxena
Advertisement
Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena approved the reservation of 20 per cent posts in the Delhi Police male constable (Executive) recruitment, an official communication from the L-G office stated on Monday.
Advertisement

Moreover, a three-year age relaxation in the prescribed upper age limit and exemption from physical efficiency test (PET) will be given to Agniveers, who will retire from the Armed forces after three years of service.

Advertisement

Additionally, the first batch will be given age relaxation of five years beyond the prescribed upper age limit, which is 25, the communication mentioned.

Advertisement

This came after Saxena approved amendment in Rule 9 of the Delhi Police (Appointment & Recruitment) Rules, 1980 for ex-Agniveers.

At present, there are 42,451 sanctioned posts of Male Constable (Executive) in Delhi Police and selection is done through direct recruitment process and age limit for the same is 18 to 25 years.

Advertisement

After amendment in recruitment rules, a large number of ex-Agniveers will be eligible for appointment as constables in the Delhi Police.

The Agniveer scheme was launched in 2022 for the recruitment of Indian Youths to serve in the Armed Forces. The new provisions will ensure that ex-Agniveers have a smoother transition into law-enforcement roles, recognising their four-year service in the armed forces. They will get a better chance to serve society due to their prior training and experience.

Earlier, the Union Home Ministry had decided to increase reservation for ex-Agniveers in Group C posts of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) from 10 to 50 per cent, marking a major policy shift under the Agnipath scheme.

Ex-Agniveers will be exempted from Physical Standard Test (PST) and PET. However, they must appear for written examinations like other candidates.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts