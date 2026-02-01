L-G nod to 20 pc reserved posts in Delhi Police for ex-Agniveers

Advertisement

Moreover, a three-year age relaxation in the prescribed upper age limit and exemption from physical efficiency test (PET) will be given to Agniveers, who will retire from the Armed forces after three years of service.

Advertisement

Additionally, the first batch will be given age relaxation of five years beyond the prescribed upper age limit, which is 25, the communication mentioned.

Advertisement

This came after Saxena approved amendment in Rule 9 of the Delhi Police (Appointment & Recruitment) Rules, 1980 for ex-Agniveers.

At present, there are 42,451 sanctioned posts of Male Constable (Executive) in Delhi Police and selection is done through direct recruitment process and age limit for the same is 18 to 25 years.

Advertisement

After amendment in recruitment rules, a large number of ex-Agniveers will be eligible for appointment as constables in the Delhi Police.

The Agniveer scheme was launched in 2022 for the recruitment of Indian Youths to serve in the Armed Forces. The new provisions will ensure that ex-Agniveers have a smoother transition into law-enforcement roles, recognising their four-year service in the armed forces. They will get a better chance to serve society due to their prior training and experience.

Earlier, the Union Home Ministry had decided to increase reservation for ex-Agniveers in Group C posts of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) from 10 to 50 per cent, marking a major policy shift under the Agnipath scheme.

Ex-Agniveers will be exempted from Physical Standard Test (PST) and PET. However, they must appear for written examinations like other candidates.