L-G nod to 'Chhath Puja' at chosen Yamuna ghats

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 26

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has given approval to hold Chhath Puja at designated ghats on the Yamuna, while urging Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to ensure clean ghats and water for devotees, sources in his office said.

They said Saxena also warned Kejriwal against “misleading and premature publicity” on the issue.

The proposal to hold Chhath Puja approved by the Lieutenant Governor was specific to designated ghats on the Yamuna, sources added, as there was confusion regarding holding ‘puja’ anywhere along the Yamuna.

The L-G has also directed the Revenue and Environment Departments to strictly enforce the National Green Tribunal’s Yamuna pollution orders.

The Delhi Government’s Revenue Department is the nodal agency for Chhath arrangements. It is working in close coordination with other government departments and civic agencies to make Chhath a success.

Chhath will be celebrated on October 30 and 31.