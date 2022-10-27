L-G nod to 'Chhath Puja' at chosen Yamuna ghats

New Delhi, October 26
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has given approval to hold Chhath Puja at designated ghats on the Yamuna, while urging Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to ensure clean ghats and water for devotees, sources in his office said.
They said Saxena also warned Kejriwal against “misleading and premature publicity” on the issue.
The proposal to hold Chhath Puja approved by the Lieutenant Governor was specific to designated ghats on the Yamuna, sources added, as there was confusion regarding holding ‘puja’ anywhere along the Yamuna.
The L-G has also directed the Revenue and Environment Departments to strictly enforce the National Green Tribunal’s Yamuna pollution orders.
The Delhi Government’s Revenue Department is the nodal agency for Chhath arrangements. It is working in close coordination with other government departments and civic agencies to make Chhath a success.
Chhath will be celebrated on October 30 and 31.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Goal of overall development in J-K, Ladakh will be achieved once we reach Gilgit and Baltistan, Rajnath Singh says in Srinagar
Says Pakistan committing atrocities against people in PoK, w...
Hitting gender disparity for six, BCCI announces equal pay for men and women
Secretary Jay Shah takes to Twitter to announce the signific...
MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue, will clean Delhi in 5 years if his party wins, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protests at Ghazipur
Addressing the media at the landfill site, Kejriwal alleges ...
Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal's murderer sentenced to death
Convict Robert Solis shows no emotion as the sentence is rea...
When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said
Ram Rahim, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping 2 w...