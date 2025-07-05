DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Delhi / L-G okays early promotion of 618 government employees

L-G okays early promotion of 618 government employees

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Jul 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. File
Advertisement

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena has approved the promotion of 618 employees from the Delhi Subordinate Services (DSS) and Steno Cadres. The move, facilitated by a rule relaxation, addresses long-standing stagnation issues that had caused demotivation among government staff.

Advertisement

According to the Services Department, these promotions, which became effective from June 28, 2025, were made possible after the L-G intervened and directed the department to relax the minimum qualifying period of service. The proposal was later cleared with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), enabling the promotions to be processed ahead of the originally scheduled eligibility date of January 1, 2026.

Of the total promoted, 404 Grade-II DSS officials (Group-B Non-Gazetted) - 308 from the unreserved (UR) category, 62 Scheduled Caste (SC), 22 Scheduled Tribe (ST) and 12 Persons with Disabilities (PwD) officials - were elevated to Grade-I DSS (Group-B Gazetted). Additionally, 57 personal assistants (Group-B Non-Gazetted) - 30 UR and 27 SC employees - were promoted to private secretaries (Group-B Gazetted).

Advertisement

A total of 157 Stenographer Grade-III officials - 117 UR, 37 SC, 1 ST and 2 PwD officials - were also promoted to personal assistants.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts