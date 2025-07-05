L-G okays early promotion of 618 government employees

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena has approved the promotion of 618 employees from the Delhi Subordinate Services (DSS) and Steno Cadres. The move, facilitated by a rule relaxation, addresses long-standing stagnation issues that had caused demotivation among government staff.

According to the Services Department, these promotions, which became effective from June 28, 2025, were made possible after the L-G intervened and directed the department to relax the minimum qualifying period of service. The proposal was later cleared with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), enabling the promotions to be processed ahead of the originally scheduled eligibility date of January 1, 2026.

Of the total promoted, 404 Grade-II DSS officials (Group-B Non-Gazetted) - 308 from the unreserved (UR) category, 62 Scheduled Caste (SC), 22 Scheduled Tribe (ST) and 12 Persons with Disabilities (PwD) officials - were elevated to Grade-I DSS (Group-B Gazetted). Additionally, 57 personal assistants (Group-B Non-Gazetted) - 30 UR and 27 SC employees - were promoted to private secretaries (Group-B Gazetted).

A total of 157 Stenographer Grade-III officials - 117 UR, 37 SC, 1 ST and 2 PwD officials - were also promoted to personal assistants.