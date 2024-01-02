L-G okays pay hike for asst prosecutors

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 1

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena today approved the proposal to grant higher revised pay to assistant public prosecutors (APPs) working under the Directorate of Prosecution in the Delhi Government. They will also get all the consequential benefits with effect from September 3, 2015.

Raj Niwas officials said, “APPs will get a revised pay scale of ‘Pay Band 3’ with grade pay of Rs 5,400. The existing pay scale for the APPs has been in the ‘Pay Band 2’ with grade pay of Rs 4,800.”

“The proposal for revising it was placed after the Home Department examined the matter in consultation with the Finance Department, which concurred with the proposal for the implementation of revised scales for APPs,” officials added.

The revision of pay scales for APPs came after protracted litigations in the Delhi High Court involving the Delhi Government, others and correspondence involving Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the L-G Secretariat.

