 L-G orders CBI probe into fake lab tests at mohalla clinics : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  L-G orders CBI probe into fake lab tests at mohalla clinics

L-G orders CBI probe into fake lab tests at mohalla clinics

L-G orders CBI probe into fake lab tests at mohalla clinics

A mohalla clinic at Nizamuddin in New Delhi. PTI



Tribune Reporters

New Delhi, January 4

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena today recommended a CBI inquiry into alleged fake lab tests at mohalla clinics.

Tests Conducted on ‘ghost patients’

  • It has been alleged that fraudulent lab tests were allegedly conducted on ‘ghost patients’.
  • Besides, doctors marked attendance through pre-recorded videos while non-medical staff prescribed tests & medicines to patients.
  • This comes merely 20 days after the alleged distribution of substandard medicines came to the fore.

Saxena slammed the Arvind Kejriwal-led government for cheating the poorest of the poor and expressed alarm over the fact that within a few days of the spurious drugs episode, allegations of fake tests on ghost patients had come to the fore.

Officials at Raj Niwas said, “Saxena was deeply upset that such a fraud is allowed to be perpetrated, which speaks volumes about the irresponsible and lackadaisical approach of successive health ministers as well as the CM towards public health.”

“While the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) frequently claims that it is providing world class health infrastructure, the recent finding regarding spurious drugs and now fake lab tests has brought to the fore the dark realities that belie these claims,” the officials added.

An official said, “Empirical data proving entry of fake mobile numbers and blank mobile numbers of fictitious patients, fake attendance of doctors and fictitious data of patients establishes wide spread corruption, manipulation of documents, forgery of records with the sole intention to loot the state exchequer and extend undue benefits to private parties operating the AAMCs as well as dispensaries, polyclinics and hospitals of the Delhi Government.”

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said the CBI probe ordered by the L-G had vindicated his stand of wilful dereliction of duty by the Health Secretary and the then Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) as the investigation in the matter is against the chosen ones of the L-G and not against the elected Delhi government.

He said, “This is the responsibility of these officials to conduct random checks on their levels. We have not appointed the DGHS and the Health Secretary.”

“The officials chosen by them are engaging in malpractices and they are recommending the CBI investigation. They are launching a probe against their chosen ones, not against us.” he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that the gravity of the pathology test scam was exacerbated by evidence that suggests that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Health Minister Manish Sisodia and current Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj were about this scam.

