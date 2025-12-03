L-G reduces penalty on MCD teacher, calls original punishment ‘excessive’

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has granted relief to an MCD teacher by reducing the penalty of compulsory retirement, earlier imposed by the Commissioner, to a reduction by one stage in the time scale of pay for one year without cumulative effect.

Advertisement

The disciplinary action stemmed from a domestic dispute case filed by the teacher’s wife, leading to an FIR alleging assault on their son and aggressive behaviour during an argument. Following his arrest in April 2021, the teacher, Vikram, was placed under deemed suspension.

Advertisement

However, the Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ), Jhajjar, Haryana, in orders issued in February 2024, acquitted him of all major charges and held him guilty only for a minor offence. The court chose not to impose a substantive penalty and instead released him on probation citing mitigating circumstances.

Advertisement

While reviewing the appeal, the L-G observed that the original penalty did not align with the gravity of the proven misconduct. The notification states that “the quantum of punishment imposed upon him appears excessive and disproportionate to the nature and gravity of the established misconduct”.

Saxena further noted that the incident “arose out of a domestic dispute rather than any act involving moral depravity or corruption”.

Advertisement

Taking these factors into account, the L-G ordered modification of the penalty, thereby enabling the teacher to continue his service.