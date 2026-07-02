L-G Sandhu calls for humane, technology-driven policing

Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday called on the Delhi Police to strengthen visible, humane and technology-driven policing at the Commissionerate Day celebrations.

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Sandhu, who attended the event as the Chief Guest and took the ceremonial salute in his capacity as Administrator of Delhi, was joined by Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha, senior serving officers and retired police personnel.

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Addressing the gathering, Sandhu said policing must become more professional, sensitive and responsive while ensuring citizen-centric service delivery. He urged the force to align its policing practices with the national vision of Viksit Bharat.

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Emphasising community policing, the L-G described it as a key pillar of public-police partnership. He encouraged young officers to engage with citizens, understand their concerns and build public trust.

On human resource management, Sandhu assured Delhi Police personnel of timely promotions and a transparent, predictable transfer policy.

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Highlighting the force’s performance, Commissioner Satish Golcha said the Delhi Police had undergone significant transformation in recent years, with greater emphasis on crime prevention and technology-driven policing. He said the impact was reflected in crime statistics.

Compared with 2025, heinous crimes have fallen by 8 per cent, while offences registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have declined by 12 per cent. Motor vehicle thefts and other thefts, which are registered online, have dropped by 21 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively — the lowest levels in the past 10 years.

PCR calls related to robbery and snatching have also declined due to improved police visibility and effective crime-control measures.

The Commissioner said the safety of women, children and senior citizens remained the Delhi Police’s highest priority. Crimes against women have fallen by nearly 17 per cent, while the detection rate has reached 98 per cent, among the highest in the country. Nearly 95 per cent of such cases have been charge-sheeted within the prescribed statutory period. This year, charge sheets were filed within two weeks in 35 POCSO cases and 172 street crime cases. Sandhu also presented the Ahat Veer Samman Patra to police personnel who were injured or made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

The Ahat Veer Samman Patra 2026 was conferred posthumously on Late Constable Vikram. On October 18, 2025, he was inspecting traffic obstacles at the Shalimar Bagh Flyover when he was hit by a speeding truck. He later succumbed to his injuries. His wife, Anita Singh, received the honour on his behalf.

Personnel honoured for sustaining injuries in the line of duty included Inspector (Exe.) Mahavir Prasad, SI (Exe.) Naresh Pal, ASI (Exe.) Sandeep, ASI (Exe.) Arun, W/HC (Exe.) Mamta, HC (Exe.) Jal Singh, Constable (Exe.) Rahul, Constable (Exe.) Manish, Constable (Exe.) Vikram and Constable (Exe.) Ravinder.

The L-G also presented the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) to 27 Delhi Police personnel whose awards were announced on Republic Day and Independence Day in 2025.

A further trim of about 15–20% is possible if this needs to fit a fixed newspaper column length.