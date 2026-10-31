L-G Sandhu calls for integrated urban planning across NCR

Delhi’s future planning must extend beyond its administrative boundaries and treat the national capital as part of the wider National Capital Region (NCR), Lieutenant-Governor TS Sandhu said on Friday, stressing that decisions on housing, transport and infrastructure directly affect people’s daily lives.

Addressing a one-day seminar for young planners organised to mark World Habitat Day, World Cities Day and World Town Planning Day, Sandhu said urban planning was fundamentally about improving people’s quality of life. A city’s success, he said, depended on access to housing, employment, public spaces and essential services.

Advertisement

He said rapid urbanisation was putting pressure on land, housing, transport, water and public infrastructure, making coordination among agencies and neighbouring jurisdictions essential. Land-use planning, he added, must be aligned with transport infrastructure.

Advertisement

Sandhu identified urban water management, mobility and affordable housing as three areas requiring a long-term, integrated approach. Water planning, he said, should cover drainage, rainwater harvesting, conservation of water bodies and responsible land use, while protecting natural drainage systems. On mobility, he called for safer and more convenient daily journeys, with streets and transport facilities catering to the needs of women, children, senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

On housing, he said affordability should not be judged merely by the number of homes available. Their quality, location and connectivity were equally important, particularly access to workplaces, transport, schools and healthcare facilities.

Advertisement

Addressing young planners, the L-G said technologies such as Geographic Information Systems (GIS), remote sensing, digital mapping and urban analytics could support evidence-based decisions. However, he cautioned that technology must be guided by professional judgement, local knowledge and direct engagement with people. He said decisions on land, housing and infrastructure shaped communities for generations and must be guided by evidence, fairness, transparency and public interest.