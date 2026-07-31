L-G Sandhu reviews Aerocity plans, stresses sustainable urban growth

Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday visited Aerocity and chaired a review meeting, stressing sustainable urban planning, water conservation, traffic management, Metro connectivity and coordinated, future-ready development with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and GMR.

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During the visit, the L-G held detailed discussions with GMR officials on sustainable urban planning for the area, reviewing how upcoming infrastructure projects are being designed to support long-term, planned growth.

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The discussions also covered the robustness of water conservation and flood management systems being put in place, with a focus on ensuring the area remains resilient to waterlogging and flooding during the monsoon season.

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The L-G further reviewed measures being undertaken for efficient traffic management in and around Aerocity, which witnesses significant vehicular movement owing to its proximity to the airport and its emergence as a commercial and hospitality hub. He also reviewed plans for seamless last-mile Metro connectivity, noting that these were essential to easing congestion and improving overall accessibility for commuters and visitors alike.