L-G Sandhu reviews Aerocity plans, stresses sustainable urban growth
Calls for coordinated planning, Metro links and green infrastructure with DDA, GMR
Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday visited Aerocity and chaired a review meeting, stressing sustainable urban planning, water conservation, traffic management, Metro connectivity and coordinated, future-ready development with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and GMR.
During the visit, the L-G held detailed discussions with GMR officials on sustainable urban planning for the area, reviewing how upcoming infrastructure projects are being designed to support long-term, planned growth.
The discussions also covered the robustness of water conservation and flood management systems being put in place, with a focus on ensuring the area remains resilient to waterlogging and flooding during the monsoon season.
The L-G further reviewed measures being undertaken for efficient traffic management in and around Aerocity, which witnesses significant vehicular movement owing to its proximity to the airport and its emergence as a commercial and hospitality hub. He also reviewed plans for seamless last-mile Metro connectivity, noting that these were essential to easing congestion and improving overall accessibility for commuters and visitors alike.