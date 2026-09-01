Delhi L-G Sandhu reviews traffic management readiness ahead of BRICS meet

Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Monday visited the Delhi traffic police headquarters at Todapur in central Delhi and reviewed the functioning of the traffic unit, with a focus on congestion, road safety and measures to address traffic-related problems ahead of the BRICS Summit.

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A major part of the briefing focused on preparations for the forthcoming BRICS Summit in Delhi. The cops informed the L-G about the arrangements being planned for the movement of heads of state and government, foreign dignitaries and other delegates attending the summit.

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The LG was assured that foolproof, technology-driven traffic arrangements were being put in place to ensure the safe and seamless movement of foreign leaders, the PM and other ministers during the summit, while minimising inconvenience to the general public.