L-G Saxena visits Delhi’s 3 landfill sites

PTI

New Delhi, May 23

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday visited the city's three landfill sites and took stock of the ongoing waste remediation and disposal works at the dump yards, officials said.

The three sites are located at Ghazipur, Okhla and Bhalswa.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has set a target of May 2024 for bio-remediation of all the legacy waste at the three sites.

Saxena issued instructions for the targets to be met expeditiously. He was informed that the target for the Okhla site will be achieved by the end of June and that for the Ghazipur yard within the next three months, the officials said.

"Following the constitution of the high-level committee by the National Green Tribunal on February 16 for management of municipal solid waste in the capital, the Lt Governor today visited all three landfill sites and took stock of the progress of the ongoing waste remediation and disposal works," a official said.